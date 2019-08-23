EN|RU|UK
 Russia, Ukraine discussing prisoners exchange 33 for 33

The Russian Federation and Ukraine are discussing exchange of hostages and prisoners 33 for 33.

Censor.NET reports citing RBK.

According to the report, representatives of the two countries are discussing the exchange 33 for 33 people except for director of RIA Novosti Ukraine, Kyrylo Vyshynskyi.

The press was not told if there was Ukrainian film maker Oleh Sentsov on the lists.

According to the report, Verkhovna Rada Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsperson) Liudmyla Denisova is already in Russia.

Earlier, Russian mass media said the two countries could conduct the exchange before late August.

Read more: Ukraine's Presidential Office proposes Vyshinskyi, Sentsov be freed simultaneously

In July, the Presidential Office suggested exchange of Sentsov for Vyshynskyi.

