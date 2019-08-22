 Boris Johnson assures Zelenskyi he will confirm his position about inappropriateness of returning Russia to G7 at G7 summit in France

Censor.NET reports citing president's press service.

"The Head of State thanked Boris Johnson for the firm and principled position of the United Kingdom in support of Ukraine in the light of recent statements about the possibility of Russia returning to the G7. The parties stressed the impossibility of restoring Russia's membership in the G7 as long as Russia systematically violates international law and undermines European and global security," the presidential website said on Thursday.

According to the information, the two agreed that in the context of the ongoing Russian aggression in Ukraine, the occupation of Crimea and Russia's failure to comply with the Minsk agreements, "it is impossible to talk about the return of the Russian Federation to the international platform where global problems are being solved."

"Zelenskyi was assured that such a clear position would be demonstrated during the next G7 Summit on August 24-26 in France," it said.