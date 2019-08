Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

The poll was conducted by the Democratic Initiatives and the KIIS between August 8 and 20 among 2,040 adult respondents.

The sampling error does not exceed 2.3%.

A total of 50.5% of pollees questioned by the Democratic Initiatives and the KIIS consider the direction of development of Ukraine to be correct.

Read more: Team Zelenskyi reveal new format of Independence Day celebrations