 SBI summons Poroshenko for interrogation on Sept 3

Censor.NET reports citing Ukrnews.

"I can only confirm that Poroshenko is being summoned for interrogation on September 3," she said.

At the same time, she said that she had no sanction to divulge the interrogation time, as well as the criminal proceedings, within the framework of which investigative actions are planned.

As reported, on August 12, after the interrogation of Poroshenko in the SBI as a witness in the case of a possible tax evasion when buying the Pryamiy TV channel, SBI Director Roman Truba said that the next interrogation of Poroshenko could be carried out using a lie-detector machine.

The Pechersky district court of Kyiv gave permission for the interrogation of Poroshenko in the SBI using a lie-detector machine.