 Court obliges NABU to enter information into Unified Register of Pretrial Investigations regarding possible abuse by Klimkin, Poroshenko

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

"To oblige an official of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine, whose competence includes entering information into the Unified Register of Pretrial Investigations, no later than 24 hours after receiving a copy of the decision, to enter information on criminal offenses specified in the application on the Unified Register of Pretrial Investigations ... dated July 15, 2019, filed by PERSON_1 to the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine ...," a court ruling of August 15 published by the Unified State Court Register on August 19 says.

According to the definition, a lawsuit was filed in the Solomiansky district court of Kyiv from a certain citizen, whose name is not indicated (specified as "PERSON_1") that on July 15 he filed a notice of a criminal case with the NABU on criminal offenses committed by Klimkin and Poroshenko under Article 364 (abuse of power or official position) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. Moreover, the circumstances of the offense are also not disclosed.

Read more: Poroshenko ready to take lie detector test live on TV

However, according to the case file, information on the commission of criminal offenses was not entered into the Unified Register of Pretrial Investigations of NABU.