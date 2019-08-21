EN|RU|UK
Stories
of the day: Hladkovskyi defense corruption scandal Presidential election 2019 Attack on Handziuk Investigation of crimes against Maidan Creation of local church Azov Sea blockade
 Incidents
  957
Related materials:
All about:shoot out (2716) injury (625) Donbas (3465) Joint Forces Operation (365)

 Russian proxies launch seven attacks on Ukrainian troops in Donbas

The armed formations of the Russian Federation and its mercenaries violated ceasefire in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in Donbas seven times over the past day.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The enemy used grenade launchers of different systems and small arms to shell Ukrainian positions," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In the zone of action of tactical force Skhid, the Russian-led troops launched five attacks on Ukrainian positions. In particular, the enemy fired automatic grenade launchers and small arms on Ukrainian defenders near Talakivka (17km north-east of Mariupol) and Krasnohorivka (21km west of Donetsk); mounted antitank grenade launcher – outside Starohnativka (51km south of Donetsk); grenade launchers of different systems and small arms – in the area of Bohdanivka (41km south-west of Donetsk); hand-held antitank grenade launchers – near Hnutove (20km north-east of Mariupol).

In the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich, invaders launched two attacks on the Joint Forces units, firing hand-held antitank grenade launchers on Ukrainian defenders in the area of Pivdenne (40km north-east of Donetsk); grenade launchers of different systems – near Luhanske (59km north-east of Donetsk).

Read more: Macron comments on Russia’s possible return to G8

One Ukrainian serviceman was wounded in the enemy shelling over the past day.

Today, the invaders have launched two attacks on Joint Forces units: from grenade launchers of different systems and heavy machine guns near Novomykhailivka (28km south-west of Donetsk) and under-barrel grenade launchers and small arms – outside Vodiane (94km south of Donetsk).

Источник: https://censor.net.ua/en/n3143923
 
 
Censor.NETNewsIncidents
 
 
 
 
 
 up