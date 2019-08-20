 Court postpones considering appeal of Vyshinskyi's detention

As reported by Censor.NET.

"The appeal has been postponed due to the judge's illness," the prosecutor's office said, adding that the date of the meeting will be announced later.

As reported, Podilsky District Court in July extended for two months a preventive measure against Vyshinskyi, accused of high treason by Ukrainian law enforcement officers. The arrest was extended until September 19 without determining the size of the bail.

On May 15, 2018, Ukraine's SBU State Security Service detained Vyshinskyi in Kyiv. Together with the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) for Crimea, agents conducted investigative actions (searches) in the office of RIA Novosti-Ukraine in Kyiv. Vyshinskyi was announced suspected of criminal proceedings opened under Part 1 of Article 111 (high treason) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

On May 16, Vyshinskyi was brought to Kherson, where on May 17 the court chose a preventive measure in the form of detention. The Kherson court several times extended Vyshinskyi's term of detention, and the court of appeals upheld these decisions