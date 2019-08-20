EN|RU|UK
 80,000 consumers left without water supply in Luhansk region

Lysychansk water service company situated in Luhansk region was turned off due to the debt for electricity supply.

Censor.NET reports citing Emergency service press service.

Thus, 80,000 consumers are left without waters, particularly, the citizens of Novodruzhesk, Pryvillia and part of Lysychansk.

The rescuers state that the supply of water will take place in the case of need.

The press service of Lysychansk water service company states that as of August 19, the sum of the debt reached $6.5 million.

At the beginning of August, the pumping station of Lysychansk water service company was switched off due to the debt for the electricity supply.

