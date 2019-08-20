EN|RU|UK
Stories
of the day: Hladkovskyi defense corruption scandal Presidential election 2019 Attack on Handziuk Investigation of crimes against Maidan Creation of local church Azov Sea blockade
 World, Ukrainian Politics
  6342
Related materials:
All about:G-7 (53) Putin (1541) Macron (29)

 Macron comments on Russia’s possible return to G8

The possible return of Russia to the G8 format depends on progress in resolving the situation with regard to Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports citing Gordon.ua.

French President Emmanuel Macron said this at a press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Fort de Bregancon on August 19.

"It is clear that a return to the G8, as well as a return to fully normalized relations [of Russia] with the European Union, involves a settlement of the Ukrainian issue. This is a prerequisite," Macron said.

He stressed that "it is necessary to continue to exert pressure to solve this issue."

Read more: US Embassy again calls on Russia to end aggression against Ukraine

At the same time, Macron stressed that, despite the sanctions imposed against Russia, the economic and cultural relations between France and Russia expanded.

Источник: https://censor.net.ua/en/n3143698
 
 
Censor.NETNewsWorld
 
 
 
 
 
 up