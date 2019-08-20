 Macron comments on Russia’s possible return to G8

Censor.NET reports citing Gordon.ua.

French President Emmanuel Macron said this at a press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Fort de Bregancon on August 19.

"It is clear that a return to the G8, as well as a return to fully normalized relations [of Russia] with the European Union, involves a settlement of the Ukrainian issue. This is a prerequisite," Macron said.

He stressed that "it is necessary to continue to exert pressure to solve this issue."

At the same time, Macron stressed that, despite the sanctions imposed against Russia, the economic and cultural relations between France and Russia expanded.