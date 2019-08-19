 Ukraine's Central Election Commission registers 238 MPs

Censor.NET reports citing CEC press service.

"As of August 19, the Central Election Commission registered 238 people's deputies of Ukraine, in particular, 119 elected in the nationwide multi-member constituency and 119 elected in single-member constituencies," the CEC posted on Facebook.

At its meeting on Monday, August 19, the CEC has registered 47 people's deputies of Ukraine, who were elected in snap parliamentary elections on July 21, 2019 in the nationwide multi-member constituency, in accordance with the Constitution of Ukraine, the Law of Ukraine "On the Election of People's Deputies of Ukraine" and on the basis of the CEC protocol on the results of snap parliamentary elections in the nationwide multi-member constituency.

Read more: Central Election Commission recognizes 7 more MPs elected

In addition, the CEC has registered another 46 people's deputies of Ukraine, who were elected in snap parliamentary elections on July 21, 2019 in the single-member constituencies.