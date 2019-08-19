 Zelenskyi thanks Israel for support of Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

"Today we started with the issue which our Israeli friends understand better than others: this is a matter of war and security. I thank our partners for their unstinting support for the territorial integrity of Ukraine, and the strong position on the war in eastern Ukraine and the annexation of Crimea by the Russian Federation," he said at a briefing on Monday after meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Zelenskyi said that Ukraine has something to learn from Israel, especially in matters of security and defense. "And we will definitely do it," the president of Ukraine said.

Read more: ICRC sends over 200 tonnes of food, medicines, construction materials to Donbas