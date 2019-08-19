 Poland receives ‘positive signals’ from Ukraine in exhumation issue

Censor.NET reports citing Polskie Radio.

Polish Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz made a corresponding statement in an interview with Rzeczpospolita.

"Jacek Czaputowicz also said that Poland received ‘positive signals’ from Ukraine in lifting the ban on the exhumation of victims of the Volyn tragedy," the news report reads.

Read more: Poland says Putin's presence on WWII anniversary inappropriate

In the opinion of the Polish foreign minister, the visit of the President of Ukraine to Poland, scheduled for the anniversary of the beginning of World War II, gives a chance to change in the Ukrainian stance on this issue.