 US Embassy again calls on Russia to end aggression against Ukraine

Censor.NET reports citing the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine post on Facebook.

"This World Humanitarian Day our thoughts are with the millions of civilians suffering because of conflict, including those in the Donbas and Crimea. The Kremlin controls the violence in eastern Ukraine, and must end its aggression immediately," the report says.

As reported, the U.N. General Assembly adopted a resolution designating 19 August as World Humanitarian Day. Every year, the humanitarian community has organized global campaigns to commemorate WHD, advocating for the safety and security of humanitarian aid workers, and for the survival, well-being and dignity of people affected by crises.

