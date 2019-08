Censor.NET reports citing בוט news.

Read more: Ukrainian president may visit Japan in October

"President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi will hold talks with Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu as part of his visit to Ukraine," the report says.

In addition, Zelenskyi and Netanyahu will commemorate the victims of the Babyn Yar tragedy.

This is the first visit of the head of the Israeli government to Ukraine over the past 20 years.