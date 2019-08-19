 Russian activists hold rally in center of Moscow demanding to return Crimea to Ukraine

Censor.NET reports citing Krym.Realii.

It was stated by the initiative participant, Russian activist Vera Lavreshyna.

"We keep our hopes up to establish a dialogue with residents of the capital [Moscow] about the inevitable return of Crimea. They finally stopped to set upon us with blows as we told them that Crimea would have to be returned to Ukraine, according to the law, and, most importantly, to the Crimean Tatars. Crimean Tatar autonomy must be created to preserve these distinctive and courageous people. We continue the flash mob in support for seriously ill Edem Bekirov, Pavlo Hryb, for the release of Ukrainian sailors and prisoners on the "Sentsov list" until we reach our goal. Glory to Ukraine! We believe in victory," Lavreshyna said.

