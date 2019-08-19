 One serviceman killed, three injured accidental weapon discharge

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The injured were given emergency medical care. Nothing threatens their lives. The emergency occurred due to a violation of security measures when handling weapons and ammunition," the JFO headquarters said on its official page on Facebook on Monday morning.

Law enforcement agencies in the JFO area, are investigating into an accident to establish the circumstances and causes of the death of one and the injury of three servicemen of the National Guard of Ukraine.

"The command of the Joint Forces expresses condolences to the relatives and friends of the deceased," the JFO headquarters said.