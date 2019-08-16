 Vasyl Khmelnitsky comments on the new changes for UFuture: We strengthen compliance, introduce KYC and Due diligence systems

Censor.NET reports citing Dzerkalo Tyzhnia.

Vasyl Khmelnitsky told about it in an interview with Dzerkalo Tyzhnia newspaper.

"We want to create a full-fledged, influential board of directors, which will include independent leaders. We strengthen compliance, introduce KYC and Due diligence systems - we do care who we deal with, who we enter into partnership with, who we invite as an investor and co-investor. We no longer want to repeat the mistakes of the past," said the businessman.

Vasyl Khmelnitsky noted that UFuture came to this decision as a result of the personal growth of each of the team members.

"Our goal is not to earn as much money as possible by any means. We want to introduce positive changes in the society, create projects that will lead to success not only for us, but for the whole country. We see our future and the future of our children in Ukraine. Our team comprises the most talented and motivated people who want to maximize their potential, "said the founder of UFuture. He also emphasized that the UFuture team does not shift responsibility for its success to someone else, but "it creates a strong team itself so that it is ready to work and achieve success even incrisis situations."

"For us at UFuture, the most important is change in consciousness and recognition of responsibility for the world around. There is always room for growth and change. And the entire entrepreneurial class in Ukraine is undergoing changes, or at least it should be. I am talking about myself, about my colleagues, about the Ukrainian market and everyone who creates products here. We are responsible for what our country is today and what it will become in the future. After 30 years of the market economy, we all have to finally get rid of the mentality of primary capital accumulation," said VasylKhmelnitsky.

UFuture, with its head office in Brussels, combines business projects and social initiatives of entrepreneur Vasyl Khmelnitsky. It includesa development company UDP, Kyiv International Airport, Bila Tserkva industrial park, one of the leading players in the green energy market UDP Renewables, Biopharma pharmaceutical company, as well as innovative parks UNIT.City and LvivTech.City.