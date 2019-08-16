EN|RU|UK
Stories
of the day: Hladkovskyi defense corruption scandal Presidential election 2019 Attack on Handziuk Investigation of crimes against Maidan Creation of local church Azov Sea blockade
 Incidents
  1790
Related materials:
All about:shoot out (2713) Donbas (3462) Joint Forces Operation (359)

 Russian-led forces violate ceasefire in Donbas 12 times on Thursday

Over the past day, August 15, Russian-occupation forces 12 times breached the ceasefire agreement introduced July 21.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

The enemy fired at the positions of the United Forces from grenade launchers of various types, heavy machine guns, and small arms, the Joint Forces Operation Headquarters reports.

Enemy shelling was recorded in the areas of Hnutove, Pavlopil, Pishchevyk, Vodiane, Opytne, Lebedynske, Avdiyivka, Pivdenne, and Novoluhanske.

"Over the past day, there have been no losses on our side amid enemy shelling. From day-start on Friday, the enemy has generally adhered to the ceasefire," the report said.

Read more: 87 explosions recorded in Donbas on Tuesday

Источник: https://censor.net.ua/en/n3143146
 
 
Censor.NETNewsIncidents
 
 
 
 
 
 up