 Taylor: Comprehensive Zelenskyi-Trump meeting to be held in autumn

"There will be a brief meeting in Warsaw or in New York. The presidents will have an opportunity to say hello to each other, to exchange greetings in person. Perhaps, they will share some ideas. A real comprehensive meeting will take place after that. I hope it will be held in Washington, D.C. in a month or two. There the presidents will have real meaningful communication," US Chargé d'Affaires a.i. in Ukraine William Taylor said in an interview.

He reiterated that there were no obstacles to the meeting of the presidents other than agreeing upon their schedules.

"We expect that the US-Ukraine relationship will become stronger after this series of meetings and that the presidents will communicate, evaluate the US support to Ukraine and confirm the continuation of this support," the diplomat noted.