Censor.NET reports citing the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine press service.

"A total of 13 trucks with humanitarian aid from the International Committee of the Red Cross passed the Novotroitske checkpoint to the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine. Food, medicines and construction materials were sent to residents of Donbas," the press service said on Thursday.

In general, humanitarian aid weighing 211.15 tonnes was sent.

