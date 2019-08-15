EN|RU|UK
 World, Incidents
 Crimea-bound passenger jet makes emergency landing in cornfield near Moscow. VIDEO&PHOTOS

An A321 aircraft of the Russian Ural Airlines made an emergency landing outside Moscow shortly after departure from the Zhukovsky Airport on the morning of August 15.

Censor.NET reports citing Meduza.

The liner carrying 234 people, including seven crew, was bound for the occupied Crimea's Simferopol
During the ascent, the jet collided with a flock of seagulls resulting in a failure of both engines, one of which caught fire.

As a result, the crew successfully landed the liner on a cornfield in the vicinity of the airport runway. Passengers were evacuated via inflatable ramps. Preliminary reports say ten people, including three children, were injured in the accident, sustaining bruises and abrasions.

