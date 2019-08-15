 87 explosions recorded in Donbas on Tuesday

Censor.NET reports citing OSCE SMM report.

"In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations, including more explosions (87), compared with the previous reporting period (65 explosions)," reads the report of the OSCE SMM, based on information received as of 19:30, 13 August 2019.

More than half of the ceasefire violations were recorded in areas south and south-south-east of Pyshchevyk (government-controlled, 25km north-east of Mariupol) and at southerly and westerly directions of Yasynuvata (non-government-controlled, 16km north-east of Donetsk).

"In Luhansk region, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations, however two explosions, compared with the previous reporting period (no explosions)," the SMM reports.

Almost all ceasefire violations were recorded at southerly and easterly directions of Zolote (government-controlled, 60km west of Luhansk).