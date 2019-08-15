 Russian proxies launch 13 attacks on Ukrainian troops in Donbas: Ukrainian soldier killed

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The enemy used 120mm and 82mm mortars, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and small arms to shell Ukrainian positions," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In the zone of action of tactical force Skhid, the Russian-led troops launched nine attacks on Ukrainian positions. In particular, the enemy fired small arms on Ukrainian defenders near Pisky (11km north-west of Donetsk); heavy machine guns and small arms – outside Lebedynske (16km east of Mariupol); hand-held antitank grenade launchers, heavy machine guns and small arms – in the area of Hnutove (20km north-east of Mariupol); hand-held antitank grenade launchers – near Vodiane (94km south of Donetsk); grenade launchers of different systems – in the area of Mykolaivka (77km west of Luhansk).

In the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich, invaders launched four attacks on the Joint Forces units, firing hand-held antitank grenade launchers and heavy machine guns on Ukrainian defenders in the area of Pivdenne (40km north-east of Donetsk); banned 120mm mortars – near Novoluhanske (53km north-east of Donetsk); 120mm and 82mm mortars and automatic grenade launchers – outside Zaitseve (50km north-east of Donetsk); mounted antitank grenade launchers and heavy machine guns – near Vilne (70km south-west of Donetsk).

One Ukrainian soldier was killed in enemy shooting.

Today, the invaders have not opened fire yet.