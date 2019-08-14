 Ukraine's Government not to consider Kyiv Mayor dismissal

Censor.NET reports citing Vadyl Ryabchuk, the Press Secretary of Ukraine’s Prime Minister Volodymyr Hroisman post on Facebook.

He noted that this question was already discussed in the Government.

"The question of coordination of Klitschko’s dismissal was discussed with the officials. It was decided that the current composition of the Government will not consider it," Riabchuk wrote.

Read more: Special custom on all Russian goods takes effect in Ukraine

On July 22, it was reported that Servant of the People party initiates a bill which separates the posts of Kyiv’s Mayor and Chairman of Kyiv City Council. It should be noted that Vitaliy Klitschko is simultaneously elected Kyiv Mayor and Head of Kyiv City Council.

In his turn, Klitschko believes that separation of powers destructs self-governance. In such case, the capital’s Mayor would play a decorative function.