 Zelenskyi fires Bezsmertnyi from post of Ukraine’s representative in TCG subgroup

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi has fired Roman Bezsmertnyi from the post of Ukraine’s representative in the working subgroup on political issues of the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) to resolve the situation in the east of the country.
Corresponding decree №414 of August 13 has been posted on the official website of the head of state. As reported by Censor.NET.
"To fire Roman Petrovich Bezsmertnyi from the duties of representing Ukraine in the working subgroup on political issues of the Tripartite Contact Group," the decree says.
Read more: Zelenskyi facilitates process of receiving Ukrainian citizenship for foreignersИсточник: https://censor.net.ua/en/n3142670