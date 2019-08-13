EN|RU|UK
 Zelenskyi facilitates process of receiving Ukrainian citizenship for foreigners

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi facilitated the process of receiving Ukrainian citizenship for foreigners and people without citizenship, who protected the country, and for Russians who were subjected to political persecution.

Zelenskyi expended the list of documents that can be a ground for receiving Ukrainian citizenship.

As the document reads, the process is facilitated for Russians who were subjected to political persecution, foreigners and stateless people who served in the ranks of Ukraine’s Armed Forces or participated in the Anti-Terrorist operation, provided its implementation, who fulfilled combat tasks and duties of the Anti-Terrorist operation or participated (are participating) in performing events directed at provision of national security and defence, deterrence of Russian armed aggression in Donbas and Luhansk regions.

It was also noted that foreigners should refuse from previous citizenship to receive a Ukrainian one. Besides, Russians who are under political persecution, should provide a document which proves it.

