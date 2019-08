Censor.NET reports citing president's website.

The relevant decrees were published on the website of the head of state on August 12.

In particular, Zelenskyi dismissed the heads of 18 district state administrations in Donetsk and Lviv regions in connection with the termination of powers of the President of Ukraine.

Earlier, the president dismissed heads of 56 district state administrations in 13 regions.