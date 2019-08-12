EN|RU|UK
 Zelenskyi orders that SBU, police heads be changed in Rivne, Volyn, Zhytomyr regions

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi has instructed Acting Head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) Ivan Bakanov to replace the heads of SBU departments in Rivne, Volyn and Zhytomyr regions, and Head of the National Police Serhiy Kniazev to change nine heads of regional police departments in these regions.

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

"Please replace the heads of the Security Service of Ukraine in three regions: Rivne, Volyn and Zhytomyr," the president told Bakanov during a working trip to Zhytomyr region on Monday.

The president also instructed Head of the National Police Kniazev to dismiss the heads of National Police regional departments in Rokytne, Dubrovytsia, Volodymerets, Zarichne and Sarny districts of Rivne region, in the Olevsk and Ovruch district of Zhytomyr region, in Ratne and Liubeshiv district of Volyn region.

