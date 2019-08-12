EN|RU|UK
 Ukrainian Politics
 Servant of the People party outlines conditions for holding early local elections

Early local elections could be held if the decentralization reform is completed quickly.

Censor.NET reports citing RBC.

"I share the opinion of Andriy Bohdan [head of the Presidential Office], and this is also the opinion of our group in the state-building committee, that we need to complete the decentralization reform first and then to hold local elections. If we can complete this reform a little faster, then, perhaps, it makes no sense to wait until the regular elections with the reform already completed," Oleksandr Korniyenko, the chairman of the Servant of the People party campaign headquarters, said in an interview.

According to him, there are several models for completing the decentralization reform, and one of them provides for amending the Constitution.

