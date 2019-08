Censor.NET reports citing State Emergency Service report.

"Today, August 12, extreme (5 class) level of fire hazard is expected in Ternopil, Khmelnytsky, Vinnytsa, Ivano-Frankivsk, Cherkasy, Poltava and Kharkiv regions," the report reads.

