 Russian proxies violate ceasefire in Donbas eight times: Ukrainian soldier wounded

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The enemy used grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and small arms to shell Ukrainian positions," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In the zone of action of tactical force Skhid, the Russian-led troops launched five attacks on Ukrainian positions. In particular, the enemy fired hand-held antitank grenade launchers on Ukrainian defenders near Starohnativka (51km south of Donetsk); hand-held antitank grenade launchers and small arms – outside Vodiane (94km south of Donetsk); heavy machine gun – in the area of Novotroitske (36km south-west of Donetsk); grenade launchers of different systems – near Pavlopil (25km north-west of Mariupol); automatic grenade launcher and small arms – outside Hnutove (20km north-east of Mariupol).

In the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich, the enemy fired on Ukrainian troops three times. The units of the Joint Forces came under small arms fire near Krymske (42km north-west of Luhansk); grenade launcher, heavy machine gun and small arms fire outside Mayorske (45km north of Donetsk); heavy machine gun and small arms fire in the area of Zolote-4 (59km west of Luhansk).

One Ukrainian serviceman was wounded in enemy shelling.