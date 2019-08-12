EN|RU|UK
 US, France, Germany to hold consultations on Normandy format

The representatives of the US, France, and Germany intended to hold consultations concerning Normandy format, as the U.S. State Department Special Representative to Ukraine Kurt Volker said.

According to him, talks will be held next week. It should be noted that it is related to the escalation of Donbas conflict.

According to the UN, as of December 31, 2018 Donbas war took the lives of 12-13 thousand people.

As it was reported, on August 6, four Ukrainian soldiers died as a result of the hostile attack.

President of Ukraine held an emergency meeting with the representatives of Armed Forces General Staff, Defence Ministry and National Security and Defence Council.

On August 7, Zelenskyi had a phone conversation with the Russian leader Vladimir Putin in this regard.

