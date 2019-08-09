 Ten years and a trillion hryvnias needed to repair all roads in Ukraine

Censor.NET reports citing Korrespondent.

"According to our preliminary estimates - I think it can be done cheaper - it will take ten years and a trillion hryvnias to repair all roads in Ukraine," Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine Volodymyr Omelian said on the air of Radio NV.

In order to complete the road repairs within the specified period, it is necessary to repair 10-15 thousand kilometers per year, the minister added.

According to Omelian, this process can be continued only subject to stable financing being provided and planned several years in advance.

See more: Canada ambassador Waschuk got stuck in Cherkasy region. PHOTO

Earlier, Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman stated that 6,800 km of roads had been repaired in Ukraine in 2015 – 2018.