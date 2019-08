Censor.NET reports citing OSCE SMM report.

"On 7 August, positioned about 3.5km north of Novoselivka (non-government-controlled, 50km south-west of Luhansk), while conducting a mini-UAV flight, the SMM heard three shots of small-arms fire about 350m south-east, assessed as aimed at the UAV, which was flying about 200m south of its position," the report says.

The SMM safely landed the UAV and left the area.

