 OSCE records 96 explosions in Donbas

Censor.NET reports citing OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine report.

"In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations, including, however, more explosions (about 70), compared with the previous reporting period (about 60 explosions)," the report says.

More than half of the ceasefire violations were recorded in areas north-north-east of Avdiivka (government-controlled, 17km north of Donetsk), all small-arms fire and assessed as part of a live-fire training exercise in the security zone in violation of the decision of the Trilateral Contact Group of 3 March 2016 that prohibits the conduct of live-fire training in the security zone.

"In Luhansk region, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations, including 26 explosions, compared with the previous reporting period (no explosions)," the report notes.

More than two-thirds of the ceasefire violations were recorded in areas north-north-east of Obozne (non-government-controlled, 18km north of Luhansk).