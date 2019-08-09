 European Commission develops rules of identification of Russian passports issued to Donbas residents

Censor.NET reports citing DW.

These regulations will concern the IDs issued to people residing in the occupied areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions; Deutsche Welle reported that with the reference to the EU official representative.

The document will concern issuance of visas, whenever residents of Donbas with Russian passports apply for them while living in Ukraine or Russia. The EU representative reiterated that the non-recognition of passports is within the competence of the EU member countries.

Read more: OSCE records 96 explosions in Donbas

June 20, heads of governments and leader of EU member countries expressed concerns about the April decree of Russian leader Vladimir Putin; the document simplified the issuance of passports for residents of the occupied areas of Donbas.