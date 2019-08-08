EN|RU|UK
 Russia-occupation fighters violate truce four times since Thursday midnight

Russia-occupation fighters since Thursday midnight violated truce four times in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in Donbas, no casualties are reported.

"From the beginning of this day, August 8, the Russian-occupying forces continued violating the ceasefire regime. The enemy made four provocative attacks at our positions," Spokesman of the Defense Ministry Dmytro Hutsuliak said at a briefing in Kyiv.

So, at about 00:01 in the morning, shelling by fighters from grenade launchers near the village of Bohdanivka was recorded, as well as at night and at about 06:30 in the morning using small arms in the area of the village of Vodiane.

In addition, after 09:25 the enemy fired using heavy machine guns near the village of Novotroitske.

"According to the available information, there have been no casualties among our defenders as a result of enemy provocative shelling since the beginning of the day," the Defense Ministry said.

