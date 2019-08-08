 NABU serves notices of suspicion to ex-NCER head, NCER member, four more persons in Rotterdam+ case (обновлено)

Censor.NET reports citing the bureau.

"On August 8, NABU detectives, under the procedural guidance of SAPO [the Specialized Anti-corruption Prosecutor's Office] prosecutors and operational support of the SBU, served notices of suspicion to six individuals involved in the introduction of the so-called "Rotterdam + formula." They are suspected of committing actions that resulted in UAH 18.87 billion of losses to electricity consumers," the NABU said on its Facebook page.

In particular, according to the NABU, among the suspects is the ex-head of the NCER.

The incumbent director of the state-owned enterprise Market Operator, who at the time of the introduction of the "Rotterdam + formula" was a member of the NCER, was also notified of the suspicion.

In addition, the head of the department and the head of the department of the NCER, the deputy commercial director of one of the private companies of the group, a key operator in the heat generation market of Ukraine, and the director of the department of one of the companies of this group are also suspects.

"The actions of all six are qualified according to Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code (abuse of authority or office). Representatives of private companies are accused of complicity," the NABU said.