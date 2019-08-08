 President set to legalize gambling in Ukraine

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

"We will legalize gambling, namely the operation of casinos in five-star hotels which would stimulate the development of the tourism cluster in the Black Sea region. We want to grow in this area together [with the Turkish business]," President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi said at the Ukraine-Turkey Business Forum in Istanbul, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

The Head of State stressed that he wants to regard the representatives of Turkish business as partners, not competitors. "Let's promote the Black Sea tourism brand in the world together," he urged those present.

On August 7-8, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi makes a state visit to the Republic of Turkey.