 Red Cross sends 231 tons of humanitarian aid to occupied Donbas

The International Committee of the Red Cross sent Donbas residents 13 vans with humanitarian assistance aboard.

Censor.NET reports citing Ukraine's State Border Guard report.

The convoy followed to the invader-controlled territory through the checkpoint of Novotroitske, Donetsk region.

The local residents will be able to get food supplies and medicine, as well as construction materials.

The overall weight of the aid makes 231.2 tons.

Last month, five trucks of the International Committee of Red Cross mission passed through Novotroitske checkpoint to the temporarily occupied territory of Donbas. The vehicles carried 91.1 tons of humanitarian aid. Another convoy arrived from the UN Refugee Agency on July 19.

