 Red Cross sends 231 tons of humanitarian aid to occupied Donbas

Censor.NET reports citing Ukraine's State Border Guard report.

The convoy followed to the invader-controlled territory through the checkpoint of Novotroitske, Donetsk region.

The local residents will be able to get food supplies and medicine, as well as construction materials.

The overall weight of the aid makes 231.2 tons.

Read more: Kolomoyskyi: Restoration of Donbas possible if Russia leaves

Last month, five trucks of the International Committee of Red Cross mission passed through Novotroitske checkpoint to the temporarily occupied territory of Donbas. The vehicles carried 91.1 tons of humanitarian aid. Another convoy arrived from the UN Refugee Agency on July 19.