 Zelenskyi promises Crimean Tatars to simplify procedure for visiting Crimea

Censor.NET reports citing Krym.Realii.

"We will tirelessly draw the attention of the international community to the violation of Crimean Tatars’ rights by the Russian occupation authorities in Crimea. We also carefully study the problems of displaced Crimean Tatars who were forced to leave Crimea because of Russian aggression. I assure you all: Ukraine will not leave the internally displaced persons alone with their problems. We also understand how important it is for you to visit your relatives and native land. In the near future, the regulations will be approved at the legislative level that will make it easier to obtain a permit for visiting Crimea," Zelenskyi said at the opening ceremony of the Crimean Tatars’ representation office in Ankara.

He also informed that the current situation in Crimea and its annexation by Russia would be one of the talking points at today’s meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

President Zelenskyi stated that Crimea would definitely return to Ukraine and separated Crimean Tatar families would gather at one table.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi makes a state visit to Turkey on August 7-8.