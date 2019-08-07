EN|RU|UK
 Names revealed of Ukrainian military who deceased near Pavlopol. PHOTOS

Oleksandr Sharko, Vladyslav Rak, Serhii Shanda and Vasyl Kudrov died near Pavlopol

Censor.NET reports citing Novynarnia.

Chernihiv Regional Military Commissariat reported that Oleksandr Sharko, born in 1988, lived in Kozeletsky district of the region. He was the assistant grenadier.

Vladyslav Rak was born in 1998 and lived in Kozelets, Chernihiv region. He was a grenadier in Donbas.

According to Novynarnia, Serhiy Shandra was from Torchyn village, Khmelnytsky district, Vinnytsia region. He was born in 1995.

According to Bratske Regional State Administration, Vasyl Kudrov was born in Hannivka, Bratske district, Mykolaiv region. He served at A 2777 military unit.

On August 6, the militants shelled the Ukrainian positions near Pavlopol in Donbas. Four Ukrainian soldiers sustained wounds incompatible with life and died at the site. The engineering work took place during the shelling.

