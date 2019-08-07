 Details revealed of Zelenskyi's phonecall to Putin

Censor.NET reports citing president's website.

According to Zelenskyi, during the conversation, he told Putin that "our people are being killed."

"I was told there are some details there, that our people open fire at civilians," the head of state said. Zelenskyi said at a Wednesday briefing in Kyiv following an emergency meeting held with General Staff Chief Ruslan Khomchak, NSDC Secretary Oleksandr Danyliuk.

"Everyone says they want peace. Everyone talks about this, but apart from words, we must move very quickly," the president of Ukraine said.

"I insisted and asked the president of the Russian Federation to urgently influence that side to cease these actions. It's not some game," Zelenskyi added.

Aug 7, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi called Russian leader Vladimir Putin on the phone in the wake of yesterday's attack on Ukrainian forces in Donbas thattook lives of four Marines.