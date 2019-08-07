EN|RU|UK
Stories
of the day: Hladkovskyi defense corruption scandal Presidential election 2019 Attack on Handziuk Investigation of crimes against Maidan Creation of local church Azov Sea blockade
 World, Ukrainian Politics
  1128
All about:Germany (267) Zelenskyi (251) Normandy Four (92)

 Berlin cannot report date of Normandy Format summit

Deputy Spokesperson of German government Ulrike Demmer stated that she cannot reveal the date of the Normandy Four summit on Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

"You know who Normandy Format is important for us. The negotiations take place constantly. I cannot report on the plans on meeting yet," Demmer said.

Earlier President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi asked heads of the Normandy Four member countries to meet as soon as possible after the recent news about Ukraine's combat casualties in Donbas.

Read more: Details revealed of Zelenskyi's phonecall to Putin

On August 6, the militants shelled the Ukrainian positions near Pavlopol in Donbas. Four Ukrainian soldiers sustained wounds incompatible with life and died at the site. The engineering work took place during the shelling.

Источник: https://censor.net.ua/en/n3141683
 
 
Censor.NETNewsWorld
 
 
 
 
 
 up