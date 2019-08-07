 Holos Ukrainy Parliamentary newspaper publishes list of 423 elected MPs

Censor.NET reports citing LB.ua.

After the publication, the parliamentarians are given 20 days to provide the Central Election Commission with a document proving their resignation from the post inconsistent with the MP mandate.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 3, the Central Election Commission declared elected MPs 124 candidates of the Servant of the People party, 37 of the Opposition Platform - For Life party, 24 of the Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association party, 23 of the European Solidarity of former president, Petro Poroshenko, and 17 of the Holos party of singer Viacheslav Vakarchuk.

Read more: Central Election Commission recognizes 7 more MPs elected