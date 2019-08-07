EN|RU|UK
 Zelenskyi had phone talk with Putin on Wednesday morning regarding deaths of Ukrainian servicemen in Donbas. VIDEO

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has said that he had a phone talk with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

He called on the Russian president to influence Russia-occupation fighters so they stopped killing Ukrainians in Donbas.

"This morning I talked with Russian President Vladimir Putin about this [shelling and the death of the Ukrainian military servicemen]. I called him urgently and said that this does not bring us closer to the truce. I beg you to influence that side so that they stop killing our people," Zelenskyi said at a briefing in Kyiv on Wednesday.

Four Ukrainian soldiers were killed on Tuesday, August 6, after Russian occupation troops fired at the positions of the Ukrainian Joint Forces near Pavlopil.

