 Zelenskyi signs law ratifying free trade agreement with Israel

Censor.NET reports citing head of state's website.

The law was published in the Holos Ukrainy, the parliament's official newspaper, on August 7.

The law states that the free trade agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine and the Government of Israel, signed on January 21, 2019 in Jerusalem, enters into force 60 days after the date of the last diplomatic note by which the parties notify each other of the fulfillment of internal legal procedures needed for the entry into force of the agreement.

Ukraine ratifies the document together with the statement that the validity of this agreement does not extend to the temporarily occupied territories of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and Sevastopol, as well as Donetsk and Luhansk regions, until the complete termination of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation and the restoration of the constitutional order in the specified territories of Ukraine.

The free trade agreement between Ukraine and Israel was signed on January 21, 2019, as part of former President Petro Poroshenko's official visit to Israel.