 Ukrainian Politics
 Central Election Commission recognizes 7 more MPs elected

Central Election Commission set results of snap parliamentary elections in seven more constituencies.

Censor.NET reports citing CEC press service.

Besides, the Commission considered the question on setting results in single-mandate district No. 20.

Central Election Commission admitted impossibility to set the results in the constituency No. 210 within the term provided – no later than fifteen days after the voting, which is August 5, 2019.

The Commission obliged to finish recounting of ballots on 33 polling stations no later than 4 pm, August 6.

Read more: CEC accepts original protocols from all district commissions

Speaking of the constituency No. 50, the Commission set results and made a relevant protocol on that. Besides, the Commission adopted a resolution on the violation of electoral rights.

Therefore, the Commission recognized 423 MPs of Ukraine elected. In particular, 225 MPs – in state-wide multi-member constituency, 198 – in single-mandate constituencies.

Earlier Central Election Commission announced the results of early parliamentary elections on July 21 in a multi-member constituency (according to party lists). According to the results, the Servant of the People party receives 124 mandates from party lists, Opposition Platform - For Life - 37, Batkivshchyna - 24, European Solidarity - 23, Holos - 17 seats.

