 Ukraine’s Embassy to Canada appeals to IMAX on activity of cinema in Crimea

Censor.NET reports citing Krym.Realii.

"Canada strictly maintains the regime of the Crimean sanctions; we have quality, impeccable interaction with our partners in this issue. Therefore, this information is unexpected and disturbing. The embassy has connected with the Canadian Foreign Ministry and IMAX subsidiary in Toronto. We expect the clarification of the situation soon. If the violation of the sanctions regime is confirmed, we expect that it will be corrected soon and fast," Shevchenko stated.

Read more: Special custom on all Russian goods takes effect in Ukraine