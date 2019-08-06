EN|RU|UK
Stories
of the day: Hladkovskyi defense corruption scandal Presidential election 2019 Attack on Handziuk Investigation of crimes against Maidan Creation of local church Azov Sea blockade
 Ukrainian Politics, Incidents, Tech
  7512
Related materials:
All about:Canada (148) film distribution (3) Shevchenko_BYuT (8)

 Ukraine’s Embassy to Canada appeals to IMAX on activity of cinema in Crimea

Ukraine’s Ambassador to Canada Andry Shevchenko appeals to the Foreign Ministry of Canada and IMAX Headquarters in Toronto due to the activity of Saturn IMAX in Yalta, Crimea.

Censor.NET reports citing Krym.Realii.

"Canada strictly maintains the regime of the Crimean sanctions; we have quality, impeccable interaction with our partners in this issue. Therefore, this information is unexpected and disturbing. The embassy has connected with the Canadian Foreign Ministry and IMAX subsidiary in Toronto. We expect the clarification of the situation soon. If the violation of the sanctions regime is confirmed, we expect that it will be corrected soon and fast," Shevchenko stated.

Read more: Special custom on all Russian goods takes effect in Ukraine

Источник: https://censor.net.ua/en/n3141393
 
 
Censor.NETNewsUkrainian Politics
 
 
 
 
 
 up