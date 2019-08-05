EN|RU|UK
 Presidential team preparing e-voting project

The team of President Volodymyr Zelenskyi is actively working on a project that will allow Ukrainians to vote online in the next presidential election.

"[It will be implemented] in the next presidential election for sure. But I will do my best to implement it in local elections as a pilot or, perhaps, already a full-fledged project. This is a difficult technical task, in which the main thing is ensuring confidentiality, integrity and anonymity of voting," presidential adviser Mykhailo Fedorov said.

According to him, it is necessary to take certain steps in infrastructure and cyber security, for this purpose.

"We will definitely make it before the presidential election," the adviser to the Head of State emphasized.

